Jets' Perreault calls on NHL because it has not punished the Virtans of Canucks

The next meeting of the Winnipeg jets and Vancouver Canucks will take place in mid-March. Given their last meeting, expect a tense affair.

Mathieu Perreault from Winnipeg is anything but guaranteed to be the case, as the experienced winger was furious after the two clubs lifted him on Tuesday night to see him receive a stiff elbow from Jake Virtanen from Vancouver – an incident that went unpunished by the Player Security Department competition.

“Player safety mine [expletive] – this is literally an elbow in the face of a man who had no puck,” Perreault told reporters on Thursday. “I see him coming, bracing myself for the blow – it was a late blow, I didn’t have the puck and he swings his elbow to my face.

“And they’re not going to do anything about it. So next time I have to take matters into my own hands and swing my stick over his forehead. And then I shouldn’t be suspended.”

“I don’t really know what to say. Like, I can’t really protect myself there, if the League isn’t going to protect me,” Perreault continued. “I’m the smallest man on the ice, so I really can’t fight anyone, so the only thing I can really do to defend myself is to use my stick.

“So the next man who does that to me, gets my [expletive] stick. And I better not be suspended for it. ”

The 32-year-old has so far won 12 points this season through 41 games, along with only eight penalty minutes over that period. Canucks winger Virtanen has 25 points to 47 games, along with 24 total penalty minutes so far in 2019-20.