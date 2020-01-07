Jets mid-season report: Searching for November form lurks over team

Loading...

If it wasn’t for a burning November where they had booked 10 wins, the Winnipeg jets would be in serious danger when it comes to locating a Western Conference playoff spot.

As it looks now, with 43 games in the books, Winnipeg must feel pretty good about how the season went, given that four defenders – Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot and Dustin Byfuglien – played important roles with the team of last year are no longer contributing members of the team.

Three games until 2020, the Jets stay in the middle of the wildcard chase. But if they cannot recapture their November form quickly, sneaking into dance after the season becomes a major challenge.

Team record: 23-16-4 (8th in Western Conference)

Goals for: 3.05 per game (17th in NHL)

Goals against: 3.02 (14th in NHL)

Power Play: 20.3% (12th in NHL)

Punishment: 72.2% (31st in NHL)

Best surprise: It is hard to believe that many Jets fans were familiar with the Neal Pionk game when the defender of the shot was taken over from the New York Rangers as part of the June trade that sent Trouba to the east. Pionk played all 26 points he earned last year in his second full NHL season and is on track to post between 45 and 50. (He beats Trouba by the way 27 points to 21.) Pionk has seen very little time with the other top D-man of the team, Josh Morrissey, which means that he has been the anchor for most of the season.

The 24-year-old has an average of 23:12 ice time per game, more than anyone else in the team. He is the only defender on the first power play unit and his cerebral game should keep him in the Jets line for years to come.

Biggest disappointment: Although the fall in back-up goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit’s saving percentage compared to the .925 he registered last year with the .889 he currently sports, has certainly not helped, the biggest disappointment is that the Hockey Gods do not support the defense of Winnipeg could break through. Pionk is the only blueliner to dress in every Jets game this year, as the injury bug has taken a big bite, forcing the team to distance Carl Dahlstrom and Luca Sbisa from a distance.

forwards: The Jets are one of three teams, along with Boston and Edmonton, with two 20 goals at the midpoint. That pair would be Mark Scheifele (20 goals) and Kyle Connor (21). The third member of the top line, Patrik Laine, also has a fantastic year because his game diversifies. With 25 assists to date, Laine is only three shy of his previous career high for helpers and there is a very good chance that he will again reach the top 30 goals.

The big development at the front was Blake Wheeler who switched from Scheifele’s wing to the middle of the second line. Wheeler has 26 points in his past 20 outings, while the Jets captain proves his worth in a new role. What Winnipeg could really use is some production outside the big five of Wheeler, Scheifele, Connor, Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. If bottom-sixers like Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry were able to pick up the attacking pace in the second half, it would be a long way off relieving pressure on top cannons.

Quality: B-plus

Defense: They do what they can. In Monday’s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, Sami Niku became the 10th rear-guard to play at least two games for the Jets this year. Dmitry Kulikov, who had a difficult couple of years in Winnipeg after signing as a free agent in 2017, saw the first two months nearly 20 minutes a night before being sidelined due to an upper body injury that the team hopes he will return very soon. The most recent D-man who comes out of the line-up is Nathan Beaulieu, who is expected to be put away for at least a month with a disorder of the lower body.

With all the departure in the summer, it was clear that Morrissey had to take the next step in his development and the 24-year-old is producing points on the best clip of his young career. Morrissey’s partner, Tucker Poolman, is perhaps the second best story on the back after Pionk. With only 24 NHL games resumed in his career – all two years ago in 2017-18 – Poolman has established himself as a great leader at the age of 26. Its large frame is a welcome sight on a defense team that has all the muscle it can find.

Quality: C-min

Keeping: Connor Hellebuyck has not been shy of the team savior for half a season. The exaggerated defense gives many chances of class A and Hellebuyck’s risky saving percentage of .855 is the third best among keepers who have seen at least 1200 minutes of folding time.

The fear in Manitoba must be that Hellebuyck gets tired of playing for a club that makes it possible for the third most shots per game (33.2) in the NHL. His number has fallen since December 1, with his total saving percentage falling from .933 via the first 21 games to .900 in 15 games since. If there was ever a time for Brossoit to rediscover the form that made him one of the best backups in the competition last year, this is it.

Class A

coaching: At least part of the blame for a last-minute penalty must lie with the authors of the Xs and Os. That said, Paul Maurice and his staff have done an excellent job of leading this team through stormy waters. Maurice, now in his sixth full season behind the Jets bank, has become an incredibly stabilizing force in the organization.

Quality: B-plus