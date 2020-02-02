Jets ’Dustin Byfuglien will probably miss the rest of the season

It seems that the ongoing conflict between the Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien is approaching a solution and the “most likely” scenario is that the star defender will miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

There is a report tonight that we are getting closer to clarifying the status of Dustin Byfuglien for this season. It is said that he has yet to resume skating, and the “most likely” outcome is that he will not play this year and his future will be visited again in the summer. (02/01)

– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) 2 February 2020

Byfuglien, 34, has missed the entire campaign so far after he was initially suspended because he had not reported to the training camp before being operated on to treat an ankle injury at the end of October. The NHLPA filed a complaint against the November suspension.

Byfuglien will earn $ 8 million this season and then $ 6 million, but due to his suspension by the team, he has not collected any of his salary. He is in the penultimate season of a $ 38 million five-year contract with the Jets.

The Jets said that the experienced defender was deemed fit to play after his season-end physical season 2018-19, he did not indicate that he had an ankle injury in the summer and made it clear at the start of the year that he was ready to retire.

It was previously reported that the situation between the Jets and Byfuglien could end in arbitration.

Friedman said that if Byfuglien does not return this season, this could give the Jets some flexibility in their cap situation, as they had to “hold” his $ 7.6 million hit until his plans solidified.

“If this is the way it will be completed in the coming days, I think it will allow the Jets to do some things if they want,” Friedman said during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada.

Friedman reports that Byfuglien has yet to resume skating and that the Jets will revisit his future with the club in the summer. He is said to have started rehabilitating the injury in December.