Jets, Dustin Byfuglien is working on mutual contract termination

The Winnipeg Jets and defender Dustin Byfuglien are working on a mutual contract termination, Sportsnet can confirm.

The termination would open the door for Byfuglien to sign immediately with another team as an unlimited free agent, or when he is healthy. It would also create $ 7.6 million in cap space for the Jets to spend elsewhere. Before a termination is made official, however, Byfuglien must first pass exemptions, as Ilya Kovalchuk did when he and the kings agreed to terminate his contract earlier this season.

Byfuglien could already be exempted on Tuesday morning.

The decision to terminate Byfuglien’s contract – which was due to expire after the 2020-21 season – ends a long saga that began when he chose not to report to the training camp this fall. At that time, Byfuglien was allegedly considering retiring and he was suspended without pay for the entire season.

In October, however, Byfuglien was operated on his ankle, which led to some speculation as to whether the case would go for an arbitrator.

If that were the case, the debate would be about the timing of the injury, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Byfuglien and his desk alleged that the injury that required surgery took place during the playoffs and that he therefore should not be suspended during the recovery. The Jets would then refute that argument by saying that Byfuglien was physically over at the end of the season and was deemed fit to play.

There was no hearing date set for arbitration, so the Jets had to plan around their cap, as if Byfugliens could return $ 7.6 million this season. A contract termination would lift that obligation and enable the Jets to trade more freely around the trading deadline, if they so choose.

On Saturday, Friedman reported that Byfuglien had to resume skating and that he probably would not play this season.

“If this is the way it will be completed in the coming days, I think it will allow the Jets to do some things if they want to,” Friedman said on Saturday Newspaper headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada.