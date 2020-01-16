JetBlue increases checked baggage charges again, with one exception

JetBlue was the first airline to increase its checked baggage fees to $ 30 in the summer of 2018, prompting virtually all other U.S. airlines to follow suit. Less than 18 months later, the airline further increased checked baggage fees, this time to $ 35 for a passenger’s first baggage and $ 45 for a second baggage. The changes were quietly announced on Thursday on the company’s website. However, unlike the previous increase, the airline offers passengers the option of paying the lower price, if they plan ahead. “Want to save on checked baggage fees? You can add up to two pieces of checked baggage in advance (more than 24 hours before departure) for $ 5 off each of the first two pieces of checked baggage,” said the airline on its website. Low-cost airlines, including Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, already offer baggage discounts in advance, but JetBlue is the first major carrier to do so. “Customers who add checked baggage online or on the JetBlue app at least 24 hours before their flight pay $ 30 for the first baggage – the same price as customers paid when checking in baggage ‘airport as part of our previous pricing structure, “said JetBlue in a statement.” By getting customers to select their checked baggage option in advance using our website or a winning award – mobile app, we can reduce transactions in the airport hall and improve the customer experience, “said the JetBlue release. “Customers waiting to add checked baggage after opening the check-in window or in the airport lobby will pay an additional $ 5 for the first baggage.” “While we don’t like to increase fees, we strive to keep rates low and offer the features that customers tell us they want most,” said the statement. JetBlue was the first airline to drop checked baggage fees from $ 25 to $ 30 in August 2018. Delta, United and American quickly followed suit. Southwest is the only major carrier that still allows free checked baggage.

