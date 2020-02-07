JetBlue founder unveils new Utah-based “world’s best airline”

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Nearly 20 years after disrupting the world of the US airline service with the launch of JetBlue, David Neeleman, a native and serial airline travel company, is back with another project.

And again, he wants to shake things up.

On Friday, Neeleman announced the official name of his new airline, Breeze Aviation, which will also have its headquarters in Utah. The move completes a circle that brings Neeleman back to the place where he grew up and also made his first steps in the aviation industry.

While rumors of the new effort have been circulating for months under the name ‘Moxy’, the company closed its brand and is moving forward with a timetable aimed at having airplanes in the air by the end of this year.

Breeze becomes the fifth start-up company for a man who has built a reputation as a market oracle when it comes to the airline industry. Neeleman’s previous efforts included Morris Air (taken over by Southwest in 1993), WestJet (currently the Canadian number 2), JetBlue and Azul (currently the number 3 of Brazilian domestic airlines).

In an interview with the Deseret News, Neeleman said that the impetus behind his continued interest in airline startups comes down to a tendency to recognize opportunities and act accordingly.

“I never started an airline to start an airline,” Neeleman said. “We are currently seeing a number of pretty gaping holes in the industry.”

Although Breeze has not yet announced potential routes, Neeleman’s plan is to identify and utilize non-stop flights between airports that are not currently supported. At present, most major airlines require that passengers traveling to and from secondary airports connect to a regional hub and then travel to their final destination. Breeze, Neeleman said, wants to fill the connection gaps that are lagging behind an increasingly hub-focused system.

And he thinks it can be done in a way that scores a win-win score for passengers.

“We can cut the rate in half and get them there faster,” Neeleman said. “And we’re going to do it in a completely new way.”

According to Neeleman, this new approach will give priority to a customer-oriented system that is aimed at correcting all the ins and outs of air travel. That includes taking a page from the success of marketplace titans such as Uber and Amazon, with an app-based toolkit that allows passengers to find tickets, change or update travel plans, and add other travel needs such as rental cars and / or accommodations without ever having to had to deal with a customer service network.

“The goal is that our customers … never have to talk to anyone if they don’t want to,” Neeleman said. “Add a car, add a hotel, cancel a flight, make changes, it’s all within reach. Totally trouble-free flying. “

And Neeleman has a track record for bringing major innovations in the field of air travel. During a presentation at the recent Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Neeleman noted that although Southwest Airlines is credited by the Smithsonian Institute as groundbreaking e-ticketless travel, the technology was actually first launched by its debut airline, Morris Air, and became Southwest property after the acquisition deal. JetBlue – a pioneer in free live television programming during the flight – and Azul launched service in dozens of Brazilian cities that had not previously been connected to an airline.

Breeze has ordered 60 brand new Airbus 220-300 aircraft, with deliveries from April 2021, and has leased 30 Embraer 195 aircraft from Azul, which will be delivered from May 2020. The company said the A220 is ideally suited for non-stop flights between medium-sized markets that Breeze expects to serve, while the E195s can connect smaller markets cost-effectively.

Neeleman’s latest startup has already received support from state leaders, with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announcing a tax deduction package for the company at the end of last year. The package could provide Breeze with no less than $ 1.1 million in tax credits on plans to make more than $ 3 million in capital investments and to hire approximately 370 new employees. At this point, Neeleman said that he does not expect Breeze to provide service in or out of Salt Lake City International Airport, but other Utah airports may be on their way to new routes.

“Twenty years ago we brought humanity back to the aviation industry with JetBlue,” Neeleman said in a statement. “Today we are excited to introduce plans for” the most beautiful airline in the world. “