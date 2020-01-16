JetBlue adds new flights from Boston to Bozeman, Montana; ends service in Oakland, cuts service to Cuba

Planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park this summer? You will now have a non-stop option to get there from Boston Logan International Airport. JetBlue has announced that it will add service from Boston and New York to Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport starting in June. The airline said the new non-stop service from New York-JFK and Boston Logan International Airport will operate in both summer and winter.Bozeman is located about 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park and about an hour from Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana. JetBlue said flights to Boston will operate twice a week on Saturdays and Wednesdays. He said calendar dates for the winter season will be announced as part of the airline’s calendar extensions to come later this year. The airline has also announced cuts to certain routes, including cutting service to a major city in California. “To enable the new city, multi-route extensions and frequency additions, JetBlue will redeploy the planes by adding flights on some existing routes and reducing flights on others that do not meet expectations,” said the society. “JetBlue will reduce or eliminate flights on half a dozen short-haul routes to Long Beach as well as additional flights from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando,” the airline said. The airline also announced cuts to U.S. services in Cuba, including the elimination of the airline’s non-stop flight from Boston to Havana. “JetBlue will adjust the schedules to maintain up to three daily flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale and will review the service once a week on Saturday departing from New York-JFK,” the airline said.

Planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park this summer? You will now have a non-stop option to get there from Boston Logan International Airport.

JetBlue has announced that it will add service from Boston and New York to Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport starting in June.

The airline said the new non-stop service from New York-JFK and Boston Logan International Airport will operate in both summer and winter.

Bozeman is located approximately 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park and approximately one hour from Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana.

JetBlue said flights to Boston will operate twice a week on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

He said calendar dates for the winter season will be announced as part of the airline’s calendar extensions to come later this year.

The airline has also announced cuts to certain routes, including the removal of service to a major city in California.

Effective April 29, JetBlue will terminate its service at Oakland International Airport, where it has offered non-stop service to Boston, New York / JFK and Long Beach.

“To enable the new city, multi-route extensions and frequency additions, JetBlue will redeploy the planes by adding flights on some existing routes and reducing flights on others that do not meet expectations,” said the society.

“JetBlue will reduce or eliminate flights on half a dozen short-haul routes to Long Beach as well as additional flights from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando,” the airline said.

The airline also announced cuts to U.S. services in Cuba, including the elimination of the airline’s non-stop flight from Boston to Havana.

“JetBlue will adjust the schedules to maintain up to three daily flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale and will review the service once a week on Saturday departing from New York-JFK,” the airline said.

.