Jet2 hacker, a former contractor with ax to grind, jailed for 10 months

Loading...

Australia passes laws on imprisoning social media executives for transmission of violent crimes

The government approves the laws before calling elections.

A cyberattacker who shot down Jet2 systems for more than 12 hours has been jailed after admitting his guilt.

Scott Burns, of Morley, Leeds, used to work with the airline as a contractor for IT provider Blue Chip. The 27-year-old worked on the Jet2 account until December 2017, when he left and took a position at another IT company.

Burns, whom the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom describes as "discontent," carried out attacks on the Jet2 network, which resulted in the closure of services for more than 12 hours on January 18, 2019.

The contractor was able to delete a folder that stored user data, preventing at least 2,000 staff members from logging into their network accounts, including those with administrative privileges.

According to prosecutors, just because of the quick actions of an employee who was able to create a hidden administrator account at the same time as the attack occurred, Jet2 avoided the "complete disaster."

The BBC reports that cyberattack and operational disruption cost Jet2 £ 165,000 ($ 215,000).

The network shutdown came after an outreach and recognition exercise on January 3, 2019, in which it is believed that Burns investigated the security of the Jet2 network.

The burns did not end after causing the interruption. After the attack, he compromised the email inbox of Jet2 CEO Steve Heapey, and "once or twice" checked the executive's messages to see what was said about cyberattack, and whether or not the company had suspicions of your participation.

To try to prevent discovery, Burns also deleted the log files and event logs from the network.

Dart Group, of which Jet2 is a subsidiary, provided evidence after the cyber attacks on forensic teams. Together with the analysis of computer systems, cybersecurity experts were able to track piracy activities to the contractor.

CNET: Facebook will stop using two-factor authentication phone numbers for friend suggestions

The IT administrator was arrested on February 8. The seizure of electronic devices that belonged to him revealed that he was not happy to work with the airline, saying in chat messages that he was "finally sick and tired of BC / Jet2" and that leaving Blue Chip was "freedom."

Burns also used Google to search for possible prison sentences for intrusion into the network under UK law.

Burns pleaded guilty to a total of eight crimes under the UK Computer Misuse Act in November, which led to the ruling Wednesday at the Leeds Crown court. He must serve 10 months in prison.

TechRepublic: Phishers take advantage of fans of the latest Star Wars movie

"Burns' actions not only had a potential financial impact on Jet2, but they caused a great disruption in its personnel and technical operations," said Jamie Horncastle, NCA chief officer. "I would always encourage victims of such attacks to preserve as much evidence as possible immediately afterwards; this will help law enforcement to catch the author."

See also: United Kingdom rental hacker jailed for his role in SIM exchange attacks, data theft

In August, a British teenager was sentenced to 20 months behind bars for offering "hacker" services, including data theft and SIM exchange attacks, the temporary theft of a phone number that can be used to steal required codes. to bypass two-factor authentication account protections (2FA), as well as to initiate password recovery procedures.

Prior and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Get in touch safely through WhatsApp | Sign +447713 025 499, or more in Keybase: charlie0