SANTA ANA, California – An airplane evacuating no fewer than 240 Americans from a Chinese city in the midst of a virus outbreak departed Wednesday before dawn, and is en route to the US, an officer from the US Department of Foreign Affairs told the Associated Press

The US government has chartered the plane to fly diplomats from the US consulate in Wuhan, where the last coronavirus outbreak began, and other US citizens. The aircraft will make a tank stop in Alaska before continuing to Ontario, California, the US embassy in China said.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus that has made thousands sick and killed more than 100 and the official said on Tuesday that the plane left the city before dawn Wednesday, China time. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak in public.

During the fuel stop in Anchorage, travelers are screened again for the virus. Hospitals have been notified and are prepared to treat or quarantine infected people.

Officials at California Airport 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles have prepared facilities to receive and screen the returnees and temporarily accommodate them for up to two weeks – if the Centers for Disease Control deems it necessary, David said Wert, spokesman for the county of San Bernardino.

“We are preparing for that event in case,” said Wert.

The virus has made more than 4,500 people sick in China and more than 100 people have died. Symptoms include fever, cough and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

China has closed access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus. In addition to the United States, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations.

Ontario International Airport was designated by the US government about ten years ago to receive repatriated Americans in an emergency abroad, Wert said.

The airport staff trained for such an opportunity, but repatriation from China would be the first time the airport was used for this purpose, he said.

Passengers will be examined by CDC staff when they reach Alaska and no one with disease symptoms will be allowed to travel further, the county of San Bernardino said in a statement.

Passengers are screened again as soon as they arrive in Ontario, California. The area where passengers are brought is removed from passenger terminals and other public areas at the airport, the county said.

___

Lee reported from Washington.

Amy Taxin and Matthew Lee, The Associated Press