Home » Featured » Jessie James Decker defends strolling all over in underwear in front of kids
0

Jessie James Decker defends strolling all over in underwear in front of kids

Bygautamrangappa on April 22, 2020
Jessie James Decker defends walking around in underwear in front of kids

Jessie James Decker has clapped again at social media followers who took concern immediately after the nation singer posted a captivating underwear shot with her 4-yr-old son in the background.

The photograph in dilemma characteristics the mom of a few lounging at household with a glass of wine in hand, sporting very little but a T-shirt, black underwear and slippers. The 32-yr-old’s son Eric can be seen in the track record.

Eric Decker and Jessie James DeckerWireImage

Though Decker, who is married to ex-NFL participant Eric Decker, found aid in some followers who called the quarantine pic a “mood,” others questioned her for not covering up far more all around her younger kids.

“You wander close to like that with your children around… 🧐,” asked 1 follower, to which Decker replied, “Yes. No distinctive than a swim fit. I teach my young children the system is lovely. Very little to be ashamed of.”

Decker also responded to a troll asking if she is “desperate for notice.”

“Yeah, I really do not get sufficient like,” she sarcastically replied. “Can I get a hug.”

The Deckers are also moms and dads to 6-year-outdated daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-yr old son Forrest Bradley. Very last month, Jessie expressed how her body graphic has transformed because getting to be a mother.

“I’ll be genuine I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on from time to time since of how considerably unfastened skin I have from my pregnancies,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

She went on to incorporate, “I am a human getting and in some cases the unfastened pores and skin does make me a tiny insecure and make me ponder if I’m continue to attractive to Eric or if persons are searching at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it is just me becoming in my head at times.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Articles