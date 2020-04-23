Jessie James Decker applauds back after being criticized for wearing underwear in front of children

Singer Jessie James Decker has never been shy about opening up about her body after having three children. She showed off her ornate figure in a sexy Instagram photo sitting at home in her underwear. Eric, Jessie’s 4-year-old son, sees in the background, causing some fans to feel that Jessie’s lack of clothes is inappropriate. But she defended her decision in Instagram comments.

In this photo, Jessie has a glass of wine in her hands while her dog and son don’t seem to care. It looks like he was taken to his bedroom and his fuzzy slippers are a nice touch added to this iconic photo. He now has about 230,000 likes on Instagram.

People were gifting Jessie Decker in her Instagram comments

Several people questioned why Jessie wore only underwear in front of her son. One person asked her “do you walk like that with your kids around …” which led her to respond. “Yeah. It’s no different than a swimsuit. I teach my kids the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. This comment got a lot of responses from people who pointed out that bikini bottoms and underwear cover the same amount of skin, though no one complains when a mother wears a bikini with her children on the beach. Another comment said “Inappropriate and thirsty post. Save that for your husband. She is married to former NFL player Eric Decker. The couple has three children together.

SEE ALSO: “BGT” judge AMANDA HOLDEN, 48, refuses to age – MORE BIKINI BODY SKILLS [VIDEO]

Another negative comment was from a woman who said, “Oh everyone, look at my body and tell me how hot I am.” This comment implied that Jessie only posted the photo for attention. Jessie commented and said, “Let’s calm down, Susan.” Welcome, you definitely laughed at Jessie’s response.

Another mother came to her defense

Many Jessie fans are also mothers and can relate to her in many ways. Mothers came to her defense talking about how they also wear underwear in front of their children. They also talked about how they can barely go to the bathroom without their children knocking on the door and giving them a moment of peace. One commenter said, “I’ll be lucky to go to the bathroom in peace without the world ending because no one sees Mom!”

This has led other mothers to start sharing stories about how their children see them without clothes all the time. Another comment said, “My kids walk into me in the bathroom and shower and watch me change!” You should lock them to keep them away. “Being a mother is definitely a good handful, and especially now, in quarantine, kids need things to keep them busy all the time. There’s no harm in Jessie sleeping comfortably with her son in the bedroom of her own home. Her son looks being happy in the background with what appears to be an iPad or some kind of electronics and doesn’t seem to care that his mother only wears underwear.So if the child doesn’t care, why anyone?

Jessie James Decker has opened up about body image and self-love in the past

After giving birth to three children, Jessie posted the following Instagram image with a title detailing her body’s struggles. She talked about how insecure she is when she wears a swimsuit because she has loose skin from her pregnancies. She admitted to having some surgeries to help get rid of any loose skin, including some breast reductions. These surgeries have left her with scars that she is unsure of and trying to cover up. This extra skin prevents it from fitting into old clothes.

He posted this emotional message to relate to other mothers who feel the same way. He went on to say, “Raising a baby is such a beautiful superpower and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining a bit, but I’m a human being and sometimes loose skin makes me a little insecure.” It’s something many moms go through, but they look beautiful anyway and giving birth is something to celebrate. Having a little extra skin from the miracle of childbirth should not be ruined at all. We admire her for posting something so personal and heartfelt.

SEE ALSO: VANZANT PAIGE UFC SOURCE GOES NUDE WITH SAILOR IN QUARANTINE ACTIVITIES [PHOTOS]

But honestly, it looks like Jessie is thriving now during her forties and we don’t blame her for taking off her pants and lying in her underwear. Everyone wants to be comfortable at home when they are chilling out with their own family and half of us have been wearing the same pajamas for a week now.

.