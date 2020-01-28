Jessie J and Steve Kazee Respond to Channing Tatum's comments about ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Jessie J and Steve Kazee defend their significant others after Channing Tatum made headlines for his remarks about his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

On Saturday, January 25, the singer shared her support for the 39-year-old actor with a sentimental Instagram post after claiming that no one was “more stunning and beautiful to watch … than Jess. And yes, including my ex.”

“When you whisper the outside, put noise and comparisons on MUTE and put YOUR life volume at full speed,” Jessie wrote along with a video of herself and Tatum sharing a kiss. “When you surrender and act fearlessly to the truth that always existed. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from within. I love you so much @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters telt. “

The singer also posted a number of photos behind the scenes, including red carpet photos and PDA videos, of their outings during the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, January 24. “Happiness, happiness, happiness,” Jessie captures one of the photos.

Kazee went to Instagram Stories on Saturday to defend his girlfriend, Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who is pregnant with her first child with Kazee. According to E! News, he shared a poison from Will Farrell who said, “Watch what you’re on.” He also signed the photo with: “That reckless talk bruh …”

The comments from Jessie and Kazee only come one day after Tatum responded to an Instagram user who compared his ex-wife with his current girlfriend. The actor posted a photo of himself and Jessie for the first time since their divorce and reconciliation last Friday.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the user in the photo said. Tatum replied: “Hey Alex, I don’t normally speak that way. But you look just like a terribly happy person who hates a thoughtless person like the rest.”

He added that he only wants to communicate with fans who are positive and “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is.”

“And no body is more beautiful and beautiful to look at, but even more like a human than Jess. And yes, including my ex, “Tatum continued. “Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are facts. facts only. Ok bye, be careful with your actions, it is what you make for yourself. “

The actor later clarified his comment and clarified that “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean that nobody is [one] more beautiful or better than anyone. “

“Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the holder. So while all the infinitely beautiful people pour these words and try to start understanding. I am going to enjoy my MF evening with my beautiful lady and cuddle in her beautiful heart , “concluded Tatum.

After almost 10 years together, Tatum and Dewan mentioned their marriage. Although the two did not complete their divorce, Tatum and Dewan were legally declared single in November 2019 and shortly after the Instagram drama reached a custody agreement over their daughter Everly.