Jessica Simpson’s book: details you didn’t know about her relationship with Nick Lachey

20

He wrote a song about Hating Her on his album

During their marriage, Jessica was convinced that Lachey hated her and he confirmed that he did so in an MTV documentary about his album What’s Left of Me. It contained the song “I Can’t Hate You Anymore” that was written when they were married. “He didn’t write that yesterday, I thought. He wrote that while I was married to him, I was always right,” she wrote.

21

One last night together

After watching the video “Making Nick Special” “What is left of me,” Jessica invited him to try and “fix it.” According to her, he played her his new album with different songs about her. “He even sang along and looked at me for praise. Or look at me when there was a particularly cruel sentence around me, “she wrote. “How do you react if you find out that you apparently hurt someone so deeply that they are entitled to such actions? I felt manipulated in revenge fantasy, but I had placed myself in this situation. “

Unsure about what to do, Jessica slept with him. Calling the whole situation “very dark,” she said she could “feel his hatred,” but she knew it was the end. “When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again,” she revealed.