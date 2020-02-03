Jessica Simpson ‘went back nine times’ to John Mayer

Jessica Simpson knows that her relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer was tumultuous.

The “Open Book” author, 39, sat down with “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb for an interview broadcast Tuesday and admitted that there were positive and negative aspects to their love.

“We were good at intimacy,” she says in a preview clip. “We were great at loving each other. That was simple, but the relationship was very complex. “

Simpson noted that she and the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner, 42, were working over and over again for most of their time.

“I went back almost nine times.”

The singer-designer-designer writes frankly in her memoir about her struggle with alcohol and pill addiction, as well as her relationship with Mayer that began in 2006. From the latter she told the New York Times that she doesn’t care what he thinks about her words.

“I don’t think he will be shocked,” she told the publication. “He knows these stories.”

Regarding former husband Nick Lachey of Simpson, he was recently heard about her new story: “I have not read a single word.”

Last week the “A Public Affair” singer admitted that she was drunk during a 2007 performance on “Ellen”.

.