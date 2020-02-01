Jessica Simpson was mistaken in the text from Justin Timberlake to Ryan Gosling: source

Sources defending Justin Timberlake say that Jessica Simpson tells fibs about Timberlake’s supposed unfair bet with Ryan Gosling.

Simpson told Jimmy Kimmel that Timberlake kissed her shortly after her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2006 when “he grabbed his phone and started typing. And I kind of said, “Okay, I hope that’s no other girl.” Did I put my tongue out too much or. . . ? “

She claimed it turned out that he texted Gosling because they “bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old” when they all auditioned for “The Mickey Mouse Club” (she didn’t get in, but the boys did.)

“He texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” she said. But a source who was familiar with the Mickey Mouse group said there was no such text exchange. “It didn’t happen,” they said. “It’s a cute story, but she sells a book with a story that didn’t happen.”

Simpson was on Kimmel to promote her memoir, “Open Book”. Reps for Simpson and the former Mouseketeers did not comment.

