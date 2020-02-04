Jessica Simpson talks about the last time she slept with Nick Lachey

The memorable memoir of Jessica Simpson contains details about her last appointment with Nick Lachey in 2006, just before their divorce was completed in June.

Simpson had just watched an MTV documentary about making Lachey’s album “What’s Left of Me,” describing the split of the stars of 2005, as well as an episode of “Making the Video” about the title track, the future of Lachey also played second wife, Vanessa Minnillo.

“I just wanted to know what he thought of me now, because I had no idea at the time,” she writes in her new memoir, “Open Book.” “I saw him portraying himself as a victim, me as this selfish person.”

She added, “I knew he did this to hurt me.”

Simpson, 39, explained that although she was angry, she felt responsible for him “before the world collapsed,” and said she had to “fix it.”

“So I called him,” she writes. “And I asked to meet him in my house … He rang the bell and out of reflex I embraced him. I meant it too. Despite my anger, I missed him. “

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey in November 2005 Getty Images

She says the couple listened to his new album and all the songs about her.

“I was numb, just empty. How do you react when you find out that you apparently hurt someone so deeply that they are entitled to such actions? I felt manipulated in revenge fantasy, but I had put myself in this situation, “the fashion designer says in the book. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him.”

Simpson said she felt no connection with him and it confirmed that he was no longer her husband.

“He didn’t stay the night. I was relieved to feel his hatred. The whole situation was very dark,” she writes. “When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”

Simpson and Lachey, 46, were married from 2002-2006. He and Minnillo made the decision in 2011.

Lachey said on the weekend that he “had not read a single word” of the new book that was released on Tuesday.

