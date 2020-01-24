Jessica Simpson revealed the reason why she and Nick Lachey were divorced

Jessica Simpson revealed what had gone wrong in her marriage to Nick Lachey.

In her upcoming memory, Open Book, the 39-year-old wrote openly about her relationship with ex-husband Nick Lachey. The couple met at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1998 before meeting and marrying on October 26, 2002. The couple then signed up for the MTV reality TV show Newlyweds. The cameras followed the couple almost continuously, just a few months after their marriage.

“He was my first love,” she admitted to People, who got a preview of the upcoming book. “Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my belief and that I had this innocent, wide-eyed attitude to life. When he suggested in 2002, I said yes.”

When they grew up, the couple grew apart outside the camera. “We were young and made our way through reality television, always with a microphone and always on,” she wrote. “We worked and were great at it, but when it was time to be alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

In 2005, Simpson filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage and seven years of marriage. “We were really put down by the media and by ourselves,” she said. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give anyone hope that we were the perfect golden couple.”

Although they are no longer together and are all happily married, she has nothing but love and respect for her ex-husband. “I respect Nick very much,” she wrote. “I was very young and my success hadn’t really started yet. He knew me as this young, innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very. ” He was eight years older than me, but he was also young. “

Lacey is now married to Vanessa Minnillo and the couple share three children. Simpson is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson and the couple have three children.

