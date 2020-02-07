Jessa Duggar wants an epidural “next time” when Counting On fans wonder when that will be

Jessa Duggar joked that the next time she was born she would have epididymis. Credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is joking when it comes to childbirth. During the special on the birth of Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar, she joked that “next time” she would get an epididymis.

Counting On fans can watch the latest part of the show online, which shows the birth of little Grace Duggar. Many members of the Duggar family were introduced, including Jessa Duggar, Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell.

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have more children?

After Jessa Duggar saw the cute photo of all three Seewald children earlier this week, Counting On viewers wonder if there will be more children.

From the comment she made after Abbie Grace Burnett delivered the latest little Duggar, it looks like there are more babies for the couple.

Ivy Jane Seewald was born last May. Jessa Duggar’s children are apart about every two years, Spurgeon turns five years later this year, and Henry is three. If she keeps the same pattern, the next little one will be born in 2021.

Ben Seewald married Jessa Duggar in 2014 and the two will celebrate six years together in November. The couple had the longest courting before tying the knot, but they wasted no time and became pregnant in the first few months after marriage.

Will Jessa Duggar go the hospital route next time?

Homebirths seem to be the chosen path for Jessa Duggar. Two of the three patients were traumatic and required hospitalization for a blood transfusion.

Both Spurgeon and Ivy Jane cause Jessa to bleed heavily after giving birth to the children at home. Henry ran more smoothly, but she had planned to be born in the hospital with her daughter.

If Jessa Duggar gets pregnant again soon, she and Ben Seewald will have to find out her birth plan. Fortunately, it seems to take a while for them to worry. Jessa and Ben are happy about the growth of their three little ones.

After Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have the most children. The other siblings have one or two, but catch up quickly. There is a rumor that Joy-Anna Duggar could be pregnant with her rainbow baby and bump into two children.

It’s unclear whether Jessa Duggar decides to give birth in the hospital, and if so, the idea that she’ll get an epidural is bizarre for Counting On fans.

She has followed a path similar to Anna Duggar, which probably means that she will have at least a few more children.