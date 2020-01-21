Jess Phillips quits Labor leadership race

MP announced the news in a video message to supporters today

Jess Phillips resigned from the Labor Party leadership race, leaving four remaining candidates in the battle to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Announcing her decision in a video message, Birmingham MP Yardley said the next leader should be able to unite the entire labor movement. Then she shared with her disciples that she had to “be honest” with her – “this person is not me”.

Phillips did not appear on Tuesday during the GMB scramble, suggesting that her campaign was in danger. She had not yet received nominations from unions, affiliated organizations or local parties.

The 38-year-old Labor MP leaves behind Sir Keri Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry as they vie for the leader.

Corbyn’s open criticism, Phillips previously described the job defeat in the last election as “cataclysmic”. Although she has withdrawn from the leadership contest herself, she has promised to do “everything in my power” to help facilitate the election of a leader who will unify the whole party.

“To win again, to do whatever we need from a Labor government, we must elect a leader who can bring us together, end the division and restore confidence in the country.”

“I’m going to go to the country and participate in the response,” she explained in the video message, “Because the Labor Party doesn’t care about the job description you have. We are the strength of our joint venture. “

Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy, both of whom Ms. Phillips was racing against, went on Twitter to share their reaction to the news of their colleague’s withdrawal.

Ms. Nandy wrote, “I’m sorry to see Jess give up. She made waves, has a great friendship and I will miss her in this contest, “while Ms. Thornberry tweeted that she was” very sorry “to see Ms. Phillips withdraw from the race.

She added: “We need to broaden our debate, not restrict it, and force the two favorites to prove that they are ready to fight by opposing them to real force. Jess is a sad loss in this effort, but we will continue.

Management ballot will open on February 21, with Corbyn’s successor announced on April 4.