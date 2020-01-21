Jess Phillips leaves British Labor leadership

Jess Phillips has left the race to take over the next leadership of the British Labor Party.

Birmingham Yardley MP made the announcement in a social statement to her supporters.

Her resignation leaves four candidates in the running to become Jeremy Corbyn’s successors – Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry.

Mrs. Phillips, who announced her candidacy earlier this monthsaid: “The Labor Party must choose a candidate who can unite all parts of our movement – the union movement, the members, the elected representatives.

“I have to be honest with myself – as I said I would always do during this campaign – that this person is not me this time.”

Send a message to everyone who supported me, everyone who participated and participated – I promise your voices will still be heard. We all have a role to play in changing our party and our country. pic.twitter.com/xianaiGpPr

– Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 21, 2020

Opinion polls have shown that Keir Starmer is the current favorite in the lengthy Labor Leadership Race.

A recent YouGov poll of 1,005 party members found that in a last round of voting, he was most likely to face Ms. Long-Bailey, an ally of the outgoing leader.

Party members will be elected in the coming months. The winner will be announced in early April.

The party’s leadership competition was triggered after Jeremy Corbyn announced that he would resign after Labor’s catastrophic performance in the UK general election last month.

