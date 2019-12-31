Jess Duffin, pregnant, will not participate in the Twenty20 Women's World Cup campaign in Australia

Loading...

She scored 544 points with an average of 68 for the Melbourne Renegades, which gives her a serious chance to return to the Australian camp for the first time since leaving in 2015.

However, she has postponed an opportunity to play for Australia A in December and will no longer be playing the World Cup at home when it starts in February.

The announcement also means that she will not be participating in the AFLW season for North Melbourne, in turn avoiding a decision between the sport to be favored.

"2019 has been full of exciting adventures and wonderful memories," said Duffin on social media.

"July 2020 is going to be even more special, when our own little girl has to arrive."

This means that Duffin will become the first elite female player to be covered by the new Cricket Australia parental leave policy, announced in October.

As part of this program, created in partnership with the players' association, Duffin will be able to play a non-player role in cricket until delivery.

She will also be entitled to 12 months paid parental leave and will benefit from a guaranteed contract next summer.

The 30-year-old can return to cricket anytime she feels comfortable.