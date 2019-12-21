Jersusalem Shawarma faces a backlash after suspected Norovirus outbreak in Calgary restaurants – Calgary

Loading...

A family-run chain of Shawarma restaurants in Calgary faces a backlash after Alberta Health Services uncovered a suspected outbreak of the norovirus related to their restaurants.

According to the AHS, almost 130 people have registered complaints that they became ill after eating food from Jerusalem Shawarma.

AHS said it received its first complaint about Jerusalem Shawarma on December 6.

Additional complaints were later submitted by 17 different groups, who reported eating Shawarma at multiple locations in Jerusalem from December 4-12.

"Please don't judge us," said Izzo AbuFarha, co-owner of Jerusalem Shawarma. "It was just an isolated case at one of our locations, not everywhere."

AbuFarha and his five brothers own the 10 restaurant chain that opened in 2013.

He said they followed the AHS health inspectors who recommended washing common surfaces and the washrooms every 30 minutes.

"Everything was done," said AbuFarha. "Alberta Health said after a few days that everything was fine, they gave us the green light to continue our business and continue."

AHS said that they are currently investigating every complaint to verify the allegations. Many of them came from groups that got sick after eating packed lunches.

All locations in the chain were inspected by AHS, but none of the restaurants had to close.

“Anything that caused concern, such as ready-to-eat food, was discarded – these things started all over again. Full disinfection was performed at each site, making public safety a top priority, ”said Sarah Nunn, manager of the Safe Food Program in the AHS Calgary Zone.

"If there were serious concerns, these locations would have been closed absolutely."

AHS said that they believe norovirus was the likely cause of the outbreak at four Jerusalem Shawarma locations, and are confident that they have stopped the spread.

However, Nunn said that they cannot confirm the source of the virus due to several different outbreaks of the virus in the city.

"It could have been picked up by anyone at any place and at any time and just landed there," said Nunn. "But with all the precautions we have taken, we have certainly put an end to this."

According to the news from the AHS investigation, AbuFarha announced that restaurant business has declined significantly, including multiple cancellations of catering orders.

He said the restaurant also received racist comments.

"It's something we get every day, a lot of bad comments, a lot of news, a lot of threats, a lot of phone calls to our employees, to our employees," said AbuFarha.

Faizan Butt, the lawyer at Jerusalem Shawarma, said the investigation was disproportionate.

"Despite the fact that our customers have been confirmed by AHS, they have suffered significant business losses, their reputation has been ruined, and so far we are unsure of their recourse," said Butt. "With public processes and anger on social media, they still face all kinds of setbacks."

According to the AHS, the virus is widespread at this time of year and extremely contagious.

Symptoms of norovirus include severe stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, which can last between 24 and 60 hours, according to the AHS. The best way to prevent infection is to wash your hands frequently and wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

"The biggest thing is that there is something in the community and it's about prevention," said Nunn. "It's about making sure that we don't share this with others."

According to Nunn, AHS takes every complaint seriously and recommends anyone with concerns about health issues to AHS or 811.

AbuFarha said his employees take AHS 'advice seriously to continue as usual.

"We are trying to support our community, we are trying to support the Calgarians to make this business normal again," he said.

With files from Global News’s Kaylen Small

