Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese reveals his son's foot condition

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese resists people who criticize her for not putting shoes on her one-year-old son CJ.

“Before you send me a message, tell me what to do or ask, and comments on why he’s not wearing shoes. Perhaps you are asking if I have already investigated what you see. You notice that my son has noticed. I most likely noticed it before everyone else. I just didn’t think it was necessary to tell someone why their feet were the way they were. Or why he doesn’t wear shoes. “The 33-year-old mother shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

She continued, “I appreciate the worried messages, but I might come to ask and not to say. It doesn’t make a mother feel great.”

She went on to reveal that her son has a foot deformity called Metatarsus adductus and “will get night clips to correct it”.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition occurs when the front part of a child’s foot is turned inward. It is common and can be remedied without treatment.

“He’s had it since he was born, but we noticed it after 10 months when he started walking,” she added. “The doctor says it’s common and we’ve already done it. Unfortunately, his right foot has an extreme fall and he literally can’t put on a shoe. That is why CJ does not wear shoes, only socks and ankle boots. “

Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner, who married in 2017, welcomed CJ in January 2019.

