Jerry Seinfeld Announces Special Netflix Comedy “23 Hours to Kill”

Jerry Seinfeld will stage his first stand-up special of new material in 22 years with his next 23 hours to kill, premiering on May 5 on Netflix.

Recorded during one of Seinfeld’s sets at the Beacon Theater in New York, the hour-long special marks the comedian’s first new stand-up special since 1998, I’s Telling You for the Last Time; In 2017, Seinfeld published Jerry Before Seinfeld, which focused on the comedian revisiting the material he had written in his early days.

In the Netflix trailer for 23 hours to kill – framed as a James Bond film with Seinfeld in the role of 007 – Seinfeld questions the advent of cabin doors in the toilet.

“Who designed the bathroom with the viewing window under the display?” Asked Seinfeld. “So we can all see the lifeless collapse of the pants legs and the little tragic shoe fronts that barely grow under the embarrassed helpless belt.”

Netflix added the special: “Jerry Seinfeld goes on stage in New York and tackles the conversation against texting, bad buffets against so-called” great “restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts.”

Earlier this year, Seinfeld revealed that he would also publish his first comedy book in 27 years.