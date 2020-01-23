Jerry Johnston: a sweet edition - and an addition - to Brother Holland's opus

Christian religions often favor different names for the founder of their faith.

Catholics tend to use “Christ”. Protestants lean towards the name “Jesus”.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say “the Savior” a lot. It has a softer feel and – like the titles “the adversary”, “the father” and “the comforter” – the name describes the role that Jesus plays in the plan of salvation.

My mother always liked to use the term “the Lord”. I’m sure my grandpa used it a bit when she was growing up – and not always in a solemn tone. I think that mom liked the way the name could be both royal, as in “King of the king, lord of lords”, and intimate, as in “The Lord is my shepherd”.

I’m talking about all of this today because each name I mention above has a place in Jeffrey R. Holland’s new volume, “Witnessing His Names,” a beautiful little book that covers dozens of names and titles given to Jesus Christ, ranging from Adam and Adonai to The Way and the Word.

For me, this is not a book to read back and forth, but a book to taste and savor. Recently I let the book open, then read everything in front of me.

For anyone browsing the book, it will soon become apparent that the names of Jesus, like the person himself, are present in every human endeavor. His name is engraved on the light we see, the bread we taste and the stones we walk on. It is in animals (Lamb), plants (Vines) and even the elements (Fire).

For leaders like Elder Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ, Jesus is not only the “first responder” in a crisis, but he is also the “first response” when the subject comes up. turn to the Gospel.

Who will soon forget his opening speech at the last general conference where he said: “… those who have sight will recognize that, despite everything else that this conference tradition can offer us, it will mean little or nothing if we let’s not find Jesus at the center of everything. “

It is a theme that Elder Holland has devoted his entire life to cultivating, in books such as “Christ and the New Covenant” and “Trusting Jesus”, as well as in speech after speech after speech.

He knows that it is a theme that never becomes worn, never loses its freshness. Say aloud one of the names listed by Elder Holland and the senses quicken and attention increases.

For such reasons, I suppose, the writers of Latter-day Saints who touch my heart the most deeply always touch Jesus.

Neal A. Maxwell, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, did not consider himself an authority. He considered himself a disciple of the Lord.

Sister Chieko Okazaki, who served in the Relief Society general presidency, not only wrote a book called “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” but she once told me that she kept a picture of the Savior in next to her front door. She wanted to be sure he would be in her thoughts every time she left the house.

And Emma Lou Thayne gave us the penetrating and Christ-centered hymn “Where can I turn for peace?”

As for Brother Holland, there is another spiritual doctor who knows exactly what medicine is needed. And this last book is full of them.

“Witness to his names” is a book that will never age, never become obsolete. Pick it up in 20 years and it will still feel freshly hit.

In short, it’s a wonderful new edition – and an addition – to the Elder Holland album.

