Jerry Bishop, a 24-year-old ‘Judge Judy’ announcer, has died at the age of 84

Jerry Bishop, a Jududi Judy presenter who has been on the syndicated courtroom show since its inception, has died at the age of 84, it said on Friday.

“Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years. Everyone loved him, “said Judy Sheindlin. “He had a golden heart and a generous spirit. I respect him and miss him. “

The bishop was with the full-time program, which began in 1994 and lasted until his last days.

Born on October 19, 1935 in Gerald, “Jerry” Bloom began his career in radio journalism in Bishop, Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to joining Jududi Judy, he worked at several stations in Connecticut and Los Angeles, including WDRC-Hartford, KFI, KIIS and KLAC. From 1960 to 1980, he interviewed people like Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen and Natalie Wood. A

He has been involved in other voice and commercial work, including being the voice of Disney Channel for 15 years.

“Jerry was not just a customer, he was a friend and the best friend of anyone,” said Arlen Thornton, Jerry’s 35-year-old spokesman. “He was a prince and a mans, but he was a real family.”