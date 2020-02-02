Jeremy McCall, member of the library council, stops fighting for the cutbacks of the municipality

A municipal collision that dominated a day of budget discussions last week extends far beyond the town hall, with a member of the library council resigning after commenting that cutting an internet hotspot loan program “anti-immigrant, anti-poverty, anti woman was anti-children. “

Jeremy McCall, the founder of Dad Club London – the organization brings fathers together for camaraderie, education and charity work – left the library board and said he no longer wants to be the “scapegoat” for anger about library cuts.

“I personally feel so powerful that this (hotspot borrowing) program is important, I have promised every source in my being (to keep it going),” McCall said in an interview. McCall is the founder of Dad Club London, an organization that brings together fathers for camaraderie, education and charity work.

“That’s why I thought it was so badly misinterpreted as someone who is anti-poverty, anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-child.”

I resigned as director of the London Public Library on 1 February 2020. I thank the library for the opportunity and for the work they do. I thank the councilors who have chosen me for the role I believed in what I can offer. My statement: https://t.co/8i7sUdafBR

– Jeremy McCall (@ jmccall54) February 2, 2020

Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga used those words last Thursday during a debate on the proposal to remove portable internet hotspots from the city hall budget, and said the move would harm marginalized Londoners who cannot afford internet at home.

She considered it an “anti-immigrant, anti-poverty, anti-women, anti-children movement.”

Na Coun. Shawn Lewis stood up to demand that she withdraw the statement and said it was disrespectful to the library board. Budget chair Josh Morgan asked Kayabaga to clarify whether her comments were addressed to the members of the library council or the motion itself.

“This comment is not directed against a member of the council or any member of the council, this is against the business case that is here,” she replied.

She reiterated that in a statement posted on social media the following day, she said, “This is not an attack on an individual or board, but I am an advocate.” . . access to opportunities for everyone. “

When she was reached for comment on Sunday, Kayabaga pointed to her statement.

“I interpret cutbacks on libraries and the services that libraries offer as restrictive access and opportunities for people living in these marginalized communities,” it says.

City politicians finally voted not to take Kayabaga out of last week’s budget talks – which would have excluded her from all six-day meetings scheduled to determine the 2020-2023 multi-year budget. But Lewis, Phil Squire, Michael van Holst and Paul Van Meerbergen vote for her deportation. All the others were against it.

McCall, who works as an employment advisor, says he first agreed with Kayabaga about the impact of reducing the portable hotspot program.

“My interpretation of her words was that she said those words to those 15 people in the room who voted on that motion,” he said, adding that the library board was struggling with the decision and determined to finance it privately, so people still be able to watch mobile hotspots.

But McCall was not impressed when Kayabaga replied to a long e-mail asking her to dismiss volunteers from the library board of the labels “anti-immigrant, anti-poverty” with a copy of her statement on social media and no other reaction.

He says that the skirmish in council chambers has damaged the reputation of those on the library board who have offered the hotspot program and other possible cuts after being encouraged by the city council to find budget savings.

“If there is no interest in having a conversation… Then it will no longer be worthwhile for my children to say,” Daddy, where are you going? Why do you miss dinner? “” McCall said time spent doing library management.

He pointed to social media repercussions against members of the library board. Kayabaga and Lewis also face an attack of online responses, with support and criticism that flowed both ways.

Two local organizations made statements about the debate, with the reception of women in Anova saying that “it is not offensive to talk about the impact of spending cuts on children, women, immigrants or people living in poverty”.

Advocacy Group Women & Politics also defended Kayabaga.

“There is a wealth of research that confirms Councilor Kayabaga’s statements, and even if people disagree with her claims, the way in which that disagreement was communicated was horrible,” the group said in a statement.

The lending internet hotspots in the library started as a pilot project to the previous provincial liberal government. The cost for taxpayers would have been $ 188,000 over the next four years, or an average of 22 cents a year for the typical taxpayer (“typically” is the owner of a home with an estimated value of $ 241,000).

The library board is convinced that a private sponsor can be found to keep the program alive, given the decision by city politicians not to continue financing it, the chairman told The Free Press last week.

The 75 borrowed hotspots in the library – they can be borrowed for three weeks – are in demand, with a long waiting list. They have been checked more than 1000 times since the program began in 2018.

The decision not to publicly fund the hotspot program does not affect the wireless internet that is available for use in library locations, and remains so.

