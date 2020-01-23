JEREMIE FRIMPONG is swinging on social media 24 hours after being stretched in Rugby Park.

The player was knocked down by Kilmarnock’s Alan Powers in a very cynical and aggressive challenge in a field of the field that did not ask for it.

Jeremie could not stand up and signaled to the bank that he was immediately in trouble. The defender’s leg had to be tied before they could take him off the field.

Celtic fans feared the worst for the younger who has been a sensation this season.

The Neil Lennon update in the aftermath of last night gave hope that the player would be fine.

Frimpong’s message tonight seems to support that feeling.

Can’t break us down! 🤜🏿🗿 # CelticFC #Bhoys # JF30 #KilCel pic.twitter.com/xkc8aKApoG

– Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) January 23, 2020

Celtic eventually won 3-1 against Killie and we are comfortable enough.

Frimpong would have heard a common part of the Killie support cheering while he was stretched and the bhoy looks as if he is sitting a bit between his teeth.