Jeremie Frimpong injury update CeltsAreHere

NEIL LENNON has given Celtic fans an update on Jermei Frimpong after the boy was stretched out Wednesday night during the Kilmarnock competition.

Celtic won the game comfortably and beat the home team 3-1 in the night. It was all great for the shackles until Jeremie Frimpong was mown down by Alan forces who looked like he couldn’t care less about going through the teen.

Frimpong immediately indicated that he was in trouble. When the physio was allowed to judge him, they had to ask for a stretcher and tie his leg before they took him off the field, while Killie fans whined.

Asked after the game on live Sky Sports TV how the defender did in the aftermath of the game, Lenny gave a positive first update.

“It looks like it’s just a bit of bruising,” Lennon told Sky Sports after the game.

“I don’t think there’s a break at the moment, but we’ll see how it responds tomorrow.

Celtic fans hold their breath and hope that Neil Lennon’s initial assessment is correct.

With Elhamed still out, we would only have Bauer in position. At least there is a viable backup if he misses the weekend game.