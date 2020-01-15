cJM

Ken Jennings began his reign as “Jeopardy! The champion of all time “by roasting 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

What happened: Bloomberg, who runs amidst a busy bunch of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, did not debate Tuesday evening, reports the HuffPost.

Don’t forget that the winner tonight will face defending champion Ken Jennings. #DemDebate

– Team Bloomberg (@ Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Jennings replied: “Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.”

The rest of the night: The Bloomberg campaign sent out a number of tweets during the evening of debate, seeking to gain support from social media even if he was not in the debate, according to HuffPost.

A bigger picture: Bloomberg told CBS News that these debates don’t really matter. The public does not care too much about them overall and you can still have an impact in an election otherwise.