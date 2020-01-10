Loading...

Jenny Lewis finds a step back after the 2016 elections on her new song, “Under the Supermoon”, with the Malian musician Habib Koité.

The track will appear on the upcoming benefit album, Let the Rhythm Lead: Haitian Song Summit, Vol. 1, released January 31 of Artists for Peace and Justice via Arts Music.

“Under the Supermoon” finds Lewis recounting the immediate consequences of the 2016 elections. After the elections, she left for Haiti to participate in the summit of the song that produced Let the rhythm guide you (the title itself is a nod to the super moon that hung in the sky shortly after the election). The song is accompanied by a video that shows Lewis, Koité and others traveling through Haiti and performing the song during a special bonfire celebration.

In a statement, Lewis called “Under the Supermoon” a “love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean Sea under the super moon of November 2016 just days after the US presidential election … a travel story in some sort processed in real time. “

“Under the Supermoon” follows a previous album Let the rhythm guide you “Lapé Lanmou” – which also includes Lewis – and “Love Is Love” by Jackson Browne. The album also includes contributions from Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson and members of the Haitian root group Lakou Mizik.

Lewis released his latest solo album, On the line, last March. She is ready to support Harry Styles on her next North American tour, starting June 26 in Philadelphia.