Jennifer Tilly about her relationship with ‘feisty’ ‘RHOBH’ newbie Sutton Stracke

Jennifer Tilly is best friends with the “real housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Sutton Stracke and thinks she will be a great addition to season 10.

“She’s super lively,” Tilly, 61, told the American Heart Association last week’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event in New York last week. “She’s funny and she’s not afraid to come in and mix things up. She’s a southern beauty with a sharp tongue.”

In August, Bravo announced that Stracke [48] and Garcelle Beauvais were joining veterans Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.

Filming for season 10 has started in recent months. On January 29, Tilly shared a slideshow of photos of a lunch at the Stracke store on Instagram. Richards, 51, is suggested posing with Tilly in one of the photos.

The “Chucky” star shared that she and Stracke have been besties for 10 years and currently live “in the street” of each other in Los Angeles.

Because the women are so close in real life, Tilly said that viewers could catch a glimpse of her in the background for the coming “RHOBH” season.

“You will see a flash of mine like stooping and trying to avoid the cameras because I had to go to a store opening,” she said. “I had to go to her birthday party. I’m a perk. “

However, don’t expect Tilly to ask Andy Cohen to soon promote her to “Housewife.”

“I don’t want to be involved,” the film star told us. “But it’s really nice when people I know are in it. I like to watch it. “

Although Tilly will return to television soon to participate in the latest “Chucky” reboot on SYFY, she recently unveiled us exclusively.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I never intended to be a horror movie icon, but here it is.”

