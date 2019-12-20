Jennifer Lynn Grant: Santa's Police 273

Loading...

‘It was the night before Christmas, and down in the slum

Young children slept dirty; His cold feet were numb.

They had no pillows; they had no beds;

Instead, they had an old sofa where they rested.

His mom smoked pot and his dad cranked.

They criticized television; They smoked and drank.

When he came down from the sky, a Santa Cop flew

His sleigh shone in red and his bells in blue.

Away from the front door flew like a flash …

He opened it wide and cleaned the stash.

The TV light reflected the site.

Of a bad situation … of something that is not right.

Mom and dad trembled in fear …

Santa Cop called his reindeer. They trampled the beer.

"Now take your butt off," he said, "and don't stop!"

And clean this place! My name is Santa Cop. "

He gave them a basket of cleaning supplies,

a can of fresh paint and insect repellent for flies.

“Now wash it, now fix it, now take out that garbage.

Clean that beer and that cigarette ash.

The kitchen … the bedroom … the bathroom … the hallway.

Clean it up! Paint it! Fix it all!

Like dried leaves that before the flight of the wild hurricane,

So did the elbow fat. The tensions were high.

Dad painted the walls; One pink and one blue.

Mom washed the carpet with shampoo. The place soon seemed new.

And then, from his jacket, Santa Cop took out clothes;

Blue jeans and a shirt; A dress and some ties.

"Go take a shower and don't mess.

There is more work to do. Don't you dare to make a sound. "

They did what they were told and returned to the scene.

His little house was tidy. They were sober and clean.

Santa Cop smiled, "Much better! Now come to my sleigh.

I have a great package … a new trundle bed.

His eyes were shining! His dimples were deep!

He smiled at the girls on the couch, sound asleep.

They carried the sled bed through the snow.

And at home with a happy "ho-ho".

Then came some colorful blankets and sheets,

some pillows and bedspreads; Two socks with treats.

There was a new doll and a fuzzy teddy bear,

some new clothes for school that were wrapped carefully.

Santa Cop called his assistants who arrived at the door.

and delivered a tree, a turkey and more.

Then Santa Cop took the little ones sleeping

And I put them in bed when Christmas came,

He told mom and dad: “Do your part!

Be good to each other. You have a new beginning! "

Then touching his plate, a blinking star,

he had gone in his sleigh with his jingle bells clinking

He called "Merry Christmas" while rising in the air

to his place in heaven and prayer dispatcher.

Dedicated to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

– Jennifer Lynn Grant / Vacaville