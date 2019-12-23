Jennifer Lopez's mother is a regular VIP at & # 39; The View & # 39;

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is a superfan of "The View" and a regular VIP in the ABC program.

Rodriguez appeared on the show with his famous pop singer daughter in the past, but Page Six discovered that Rodriguez regularly appears alone.

"She loves the show, and it's not uncommon for her to appear in the audience," a source told Page Six. One year, he even appeared with other Hollywood moms. She visits the ladies (the show's presenters) in her dressing room. Everyone loves her. She is the sweetest. "

Jennifer Lopez goes out with her mother Guadalupe RodriguezGC Images

We even saw Rodriguez getting his "See" arrangement, and wearing one of Whoopi Goldberg's characteristic holiday sweaters in a recording last week of Darlene Love's annual holiday presentation. (Goldberg has its own line of ugly Christmas sweaters). Rodriguez was seen Thursday on the show talking to Goldberg during a break in the filming, as some actors changed the set. He also sat with Goldberg's daughter.

A source said: "Lupe comes every year for Whoopi's birthday and holiday program. She also attends every time J.Lo is on." The source said that last year at the show, Rodriguez sat with Chris Rock's mother and Holly Robinson Peete's mother.

"The reason I love going to" The View "is because from the moment I walk in the door, from the security guard, the receptionist, the team to the amazing women on the panel, I feel like I'm at home with my family. They're all loving, kind people and the sweetest and most professional people I've ever met. I love them all very much, "Rodriguez told Page Six.

Earlier this month, J.Lo posted an impressive video of Rodriguez doing a dance routine with Lopez on stage during his recent tour, as a tribute to his mother's 74th birthday. Rodriguez seemed to have his daughter's movements and cold letters.

Lopez revealed in "The View" this year of his next wedding with Alex Rodriguez: "We are talking about different places that mean something to us, but we'll see."

