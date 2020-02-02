Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme steals the Super Bowl halftime show

There is a new Jenny nearby.

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was all about Emme Maribel Muniz, the 11-year-old daughter of Jennifer Lopez, who stole the show with her absolutely non-lipsynced rendition of “Let’s Get Loud”, supported by fellow star Shakira on drums.

In the midst of a bound game, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of their hits, along with the Spanish-language classics that have fueled their decades-long career.

Emme – and her twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz – is the daughter of Lopez with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony. The young singer appeared with a children’s choir and sang the hit that turbo gave Lopez’s career. “Let’s Get Loud” was written by Gloria Estefan and was passed on to Lopez in 1999 for her debut studio album “On the 6”, which sold 8 million copies worldwide.

And while Lopez clearly spent the song to her daughter for her national debut, Emme follows her mother’s footsteps, even before her big night. Last year the prodigy went viral with her version of “If I don’t have you.”

During the break, Lopez joined her daughter and continued singing “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, draped in a Puerto Rican flag made from a boa with feathers. The 50-year-old singer and star “Hustlers” was born in New York to parents from Puerto Rico. Sources told page six that Emme’s achievements would serve “as the symbol of the American dream.”

Shakira, 43, and Lopez were also connected during the resting phase by reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny in the 2020 Super Bowl, which started at 6:30 PM. at Fox and at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The performance also served as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, with a cross lit up in the field in the colors of Los Angeles Lakers, purple and gold. Bryant died a week ago in a helicopter crash and caused ripples in the sports and entertainment world. Just before the performance, Bad Bunny released an emotional ode to Bryant, “6 Rings”. The two-minute track ends with a recording by Bryant himself, saying: “From the bottom of my heart, thanks. And what can I say? Mamba out,” followed by a crowd shouting: “Ko-be, Ko-be . “

In a press conference before the competition, Shakira and J. Lo said they wanted to dedicate their performance to Bryant and at the same time lift all the Latina’s that watched their performance.

The Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance with Emme Mirabel Muniz and Jennifer Lopez.

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to see … that two Latinas are doing this in this country right now, it’s just very empowering for us,” said Lopez, whose parents are Puerto Rican. Shakira is Colombian.

The two remaining powerhouse singers and dancers dominate charts in both English and Spanish, spanning decades.

The star-studded night began with an emotional anthem from Demi Lovato, whose appearance ended a victorious return to the stage after her overdose in 2018. 27-year-old Lovato also performed during last week’s 2020 Grammy Awards, where she released her last single “Anyone” sang with tears.

The Chiefs of Kansas City and the 49ers of San Francisco were tied up during the break.

