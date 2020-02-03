Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, sang with her during the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

There is always a question of who will be the surprise guest at the Super Bowl half-time shows, and this year it was someone who was very special to the half-time artist Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Maribel, performed with her in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, during Lopez’s 10-minute set alongside Shakira.

The 11-year-old took the stage to the hit of her mother “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” to sing, showing off her angelic vocals alongside some other young artists.

During rehearsals and preparations for the great rest period, Lopez documented several special moments with her children – which she was co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony – both on and off the stage.

Emme, as well as the children Natasha and Ella of her fiancée Alex Rodriquez, attended various training sessions with the singer, who has shared many cute interactions on social media. Although she was not at work, Lopez made sure she spent time with her entire family, including Emme’s twin Max.

“Interrupt the homework and cuddle time rehearsal,” Lopez wrote her Instagram post in January, along with a photo of her supervising her twin girls doing their homework while in bed.

In May 2019, Lopez gushed over her daughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She has her father’s voice. She’s great,” Lopez said about her 11-year-old daughter. “It’s natural. Emme could always sing. I remember she was in the cradle when she was a baby, she was humming, as if she was really humming herself. And Marc would say, “She sings, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,” because he was like that. I was like, “Do you think she sings?” And he said, “Yes, yes.” And he was right, and she is always, because she was little, she could always sing. “