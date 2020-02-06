Jennifer Lopez teaches this! Sunbathing by the pool

Jennifer Lopez has a heart attack. And she knows. She loves to show it off. In many of her posts InstagramShe looks like a guy.

JLo got used to her working out in the gym. The American singer often hangs photos on her Instagram account where she seems to feel fit. The artist is regularly in the gym.

Not even that Bronx Diva have another remedy if she wants to keep the figure that looks 50 and after going through the birth where she gave birth to twins. This and healthy eating or go through the surgeon. There is no other.

It should be said that the Bronx Artist is not as explicit as others Influencer, The Kardashian, and specially Kim. Kylie or Kendall JennerFor example, tend to be a lot less reserved. They dare to do anything and everything in the snapshots they post on the web.

Jennifer Lopez increases the temperature in the network

Even so, JLo has some too. She doesn’t upload them as often as that Influencer mentioned, but some can also be found.

If not, their followers are already responsible for doing this for them. How to find photos like the one below, on which she is lying on a trampoline in a swimsuit and showing physical fitness. Do not miss.

reconciliation

And in the meantime, she continues the hangover of her performance in the break of Super Bowl Finale , Since their appearance last Sunday, Jennifer has not stopped publishing publications related to the event.

For example, the last video in which a video was shot from different angles, in which you can see the strong hug in which the two singers were cast, and this confirms that the disputes between them have completely disappeared.