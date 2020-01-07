Jennifer Lopez sued Samantha Barbash, who was inspired by 'Hustlers', for $ 40 million

Loading...

Samantha Barbash – the former stripper who inspired Jennifer Lopez as Romana Vega in the 2019 film “Hustlers” – is suing the Bronx-born diva for $ 40 million.

In court documents received from The Blast, Barbash, 47 claims that Lopez, 50, and her company Nuyorican Productions “exploited” their similarity in the film without their permission.

According to the former dancer, film producers turned to her before shooting the summer hit to get “Ms. Barbash’s approval and waiver for the film’s production and finalization” in the film. After Barbash refused to sign the consent form, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Pole Sisters LLC reported that she continued to tell her story based on New York’s 2015 article, The Hustlers at Scores found guilty of conspiracy, assault and great theft in exchange for five years probation.

Samantha BarbashAP

Barbash further claims that J. Los’s portrayal in the film was “wrong” and “offensive” since she “uses and manufactures illegal substances” in her home where she lived with her child, which Barbash denies ever did to have.

“While the amount of factual evidence in the film is sufficient to clearly identify JLO’s character as Ms. Barbash, the accused have grossly irresponsibly made statements and scenes from and about Ms. Barbash,” the lawsuit said.

Barbash is suing for $ 20 million in damages and an additional $ 20 million in punitive damages. She also asks the court to force producers to make copies of the film.