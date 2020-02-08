Jennifer Lopez speaks Super Bowl, Springsteen telephone conversation about ‘Fallon’

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Tonight Show Friday to summarize her acclaimed Super Bowl rest time show and reveal that she personally asked Bruce Springsteen for permission to use “Born in the U.S.A” during the performance.

Jimmy Fallon walked through all her medley with Lopez, starting with the opening where the singer clung to the top of a miniaturized Empire State Building.

“I wanted women to be at the top of the world, we are now at the top of the world. On top of the Empire State Building and doing ‘Jenny From the Block’, Lopez said.” I am a girl from New York. “

Lopez also spoke about the short pole dancing part of the performance. “That was my little nod to Hustlers. I felt something like: “I learned some polar things, let me see what I can do, we can put it in,” she said. “I felt again, it was a very powerful move.”

Lopez’s daughter Emme also appeared on stage during the break to sing the interpolation of ‘Born in the U.S.A’. “She has the execution gene. She doesn’t care how big it is or how it scares you, “said Lopez van Emme.

“I think she’s being strengthened. She’s excited, but like a cute, excited. I wish I felt more like her. I wish I didn’t realize all the consequences of all the thousands of things that could go wrong, and that makes you “Nervous. But she has a good time and I would never let her do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way.”

Lopez also said that she personally called Springsteen to request permission to use the song he provided. “He called to the Super Bowl and said,” You can really sing and dance, “said Lopez from Springsteen’s show after the break.

“He said he and his wife Patti [Scialfa] liked to hear the song. He is like: “It has made our heart jump with joy.” So that was great. “

Lopez also talked about her preparation for the Super Bowl, including watching halftime performances of recent years:

