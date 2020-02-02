Jennifer Lopez, Shakira in a cheerful, exuberant rest time show

NEW YORK – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the opportunity to make a cultural statement and spent the Super Bowl rest with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

Their breathless athletics matched those of the soccer players waiting in the dressing room.

Shakira opened with, yes, a hip-shaking version of “She Wolf” and a fast-moving medley that ended with her signature song “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Lopez, in a black leather outfit that matched her dancers, started with a nostalgic excerpt from “Jenny From the Block”. She showed some surprising movements for pole dancing, a reference to her much-needed turn in the movie “Hustlers”. at one point she bowed in a deep squat, standing on the shoulders of a dancer who probably had sympathy throughout the country.

She tore through “Love costs nothing,” “Come on,” “On the floor,” and “Que Calor,” and found the time to slip away from black leather in a sparkling silver leotard that left little to the imagination.

Essentially having an opening act for a concert that doesn’t last much longer than a dozen minutes was a risky move. Sometimes the performance seemed rushed, as if they were trying to say too much in too short a time. The guest acts, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, were superfluous and only served to better emphasize the talents of the headliners.

But the first halftime show to celebrate Latino artists can rightly be declared a success, and it is also a good omen for the management of Jay-Z, who has the program for the first time on a new deal with the NFL packed.

It is clear that Lopez’s daughter, Emme, accompanied her mother for a couplet of “Let’s Get Loud”, in which the 11-year-old girl sang the chorus of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”. Her mother appeared in a red, white, and blue cape that was a display of the Puerto Rican flag, not the American one.

It was a clear reminder that for a television audience that approached 100 million people, it was another part of America that made a powerful statement for recording.