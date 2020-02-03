Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dominated the stage of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday evening. Together, the divas brought over 60,000 football fans to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with an exciting mix of old and new songs.

Shakira started the show with a parade of English-language hits such as “She Wolf” and “Empire”, plus a reggaeton remix of “Whenever, Where Where”. Recent Grammy-nominated Bad Bunny appeared for a short version of “I Like It”. After a spicy version of ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, Shakira dived into the crowd of screaming fans.

Mounted on a skyscraper stripper pole, Lopez opened with a funky remix of “Jenny From The Block”, plus hip-hop classics from the 2000s “Ain’t It Funny”, “Get Right”. She was accompanied by a number of strippers on stage for “Waiting For Tonight” – Grammy nominated Colombian artist J Balvin opened with his Diplo collaboration, “Que Calor”, remixed with Lopez’s Spanish song “El Anillo”. While Balvin hit his first number one hit, “Mi Gente,” Lopez screwed it up with her anthemic single from 2001, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.”

Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz, appeared on a cameo during J. Lo’s 1999 issue, “Let’s Get Loud.” Support in the background was Shakira, who eliminated a solo from behind a drum set – when Lopez covered it with a feather cape, tuned to both the American and Puerto Rican flags. Together they ended with Shakira’s worldwide sports song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa.)”

Prior to the rest show, the Latina superstars teased their joint Super Bowl appearance with two striking singles: Lopez with her rendition of Dayvi’s sleepy hit, “Baila Conmigo,” and Shakira with “Me Gusta”, a work of reggaeton lento with co-star Anuel AA.

Reportedly, Shakira is working on a follow-up to her 2017 Grammy-winning album, El Dorado. Lopez plays the lead role against Owen Wilson in the upcoming 2020 film Marry Me, which will also include Colombian singer Maluma.