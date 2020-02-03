Jennifer Lopez + Shakira Halftime Show Comments

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recorded the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show stage to perform an epic mashup of their biggest hits Sunday (February 2).

Fans were surprised at Shakira’s ability to play both the electric guitar (during “Empire”) and drums (during JLo’s “Let’s Get Loud”), as well as its many fiercely choreographed dance breaks.

Social media were blown up during JLo’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ interlude with the female children’s choir, which also included a sweet duet with her daughter Emme.

Two of the surprising guests were Bad Bunny, who joined Shakira for ‘I Like It’, and J Balvin, who collaborated with JLo on ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ before switching to ‘On the Floor’.

But fans soon wondered why Maluma didn’t play “Chantaje” with Shakira, because they had recorded the song together. Instead, Shakira had Bad Bunny as her special guest and played his song on which she had no function. Viewers also wondered why Pitbull was not present, because he previously worked with both superstars.

Other moments that caught the viewer’s attention? Shakira crowd surfed to an epic version of “Hips Don’t Lie” before JLo appeared on a pole to kick things off with “Jenny From the Block.” During ‘Waiting for Tonight’, Lopez performed some of her fascinating pole dancing movements, which she learned from her role in the film Hustlers.

JLo and Shakira also performed a choreographed dance section on “Waka Waka”, with which they finished their performance in a high tone.

