Jennifer Lopez puts on the Christmas spirit with bright red leggings

Jennifer Lopez dressed up for her Christmas Eve training.

The 50-year-old "Money" singer was seen looking more festive when she left a gym session with a bright red sports bra and matching high waist leggings in Miami on Tuesday.

He finished the look with sunglasses and elegant white sneakers from The Kooples ($ 325) that say "Finesse" and "squeeze" through the straps.

J. Lo, whose rock-hard abs were in sight, also held his famous and dazzling Starbucks cup.

"Baby, it's hot outside #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh," she captioned an Instagram post of herself posing in the outfit.

The Bronx native was also joined by his fiance Alex Rodriguez, who seemed less in the Christmas spirit with a camouflage zipper and black pants.

The couple was seen entering a bright red Porsche that combined the color with the Christmas set of the star of "The Hustlers".

