Jennifer Lopez pool-dancing in Versace during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Jennifer Lopez brought “Hustlers” to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during her Super Bowl 2020 show during the break.

The 50-year-old pop phenomenon, which led Shakira’s Sunday show, was blinded in a series of theater costumes from Versace – starting with a sleeveless black leather bodysuit and matching chaps, both covered with shiny studs and glittering crystals.

Jennifer Lopez wears Versace in black leather during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 2020. Getty Images

After releasing “Jenny From the Block” and “Get Right” in the edgy ensemble, J.Lo retreated to a pure silver sequin suit with “Waiting For Tonight” while holding her stilettos high up on a stripper turned. (Her “Hustlers” alter ego Ramona Vega would be proud.)

Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. Getty Images

Finally, Lopez celebrated its Latin roots, stumbling across the stage in a feathered and decorated cape with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the American flag on the other.

She later threw out the colorful piece to show off her buckles of armor-like romper dripping with metal frills – a fitting exaggerated choice for “Let’s get loud”.

Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. Getty Images

For that final number, 43-year-old Shakira matched Lopez in a gold metal get-up of her; earlier in the show the hit maker ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ slid into a glittering red crop top and matching mini skirt with fringes. Designer Peter Dundas created the Shakira wardrobe for the half-time show.

Lopez’s black leather look took more than 400 hours to embellish, the stylists of the star Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn told The Hollywood Reporter, while her silver catsuit contained 12,000 silver sequins and 15,000 Swarovski crystals.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show. Getty Images

.