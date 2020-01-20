Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in black at the 2020 SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez looks so elegant at the SAG awards tonight in a little black dress!

The popular actress rocked a black Georges Hobeika ball dress with an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline. Although this dress seemed super clean and elegant from the front, it also had a bold bow detail at the back. We love the contrast of the simple front and the dramatic back, which certainly made for a memorable moment for the red carpet.

Lopez brushed her hair back into a low bun with loose branches that framed her face and wore her makeup smoky and bronzed. She also loved her appearance with no less than $ 9 million in Harry Winston diamonds.

Lopez has been nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role on her part as Ramona in Hustlers.

View the stylish little black dress moment from Jennifer below: