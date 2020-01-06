Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Awkwafina's Golden Globes red carpet drama

Loading...

I love zazzy dresses like this one worn by Joey king, which are partly glamorous, partly optical illusion to make the Internet work on the forms they see.

What, you don’t see a cow jumping on the moon? What’s wrong?

Cynthia Erivo in a beautiful black and white dress, artfully draping over the shoulders but with vintage glamor.

Let me tell you about the warmth of always Pierce Brosnan. Or just watch The Thomas Crown Affair and melt like caramel in a simmering pan. Here, again, Pierce Brosnan is hot.

Sunny day, sweeping the clouds! A seam that echoes the big birds, beautifully made by Zoey Deutch.

Uh, ummm, J.Lo was clearly influenced by the gifts under the Christmas tree. I love the bow. I hope it doesn’t end up hanging on a doorknob.

Awkwafina brings a classic drama.

Tiffany Haddish in fabulous pink, and one of the rare people to speak meaning on the red carpet. Three hours more from her, please.

Saoirse Ronan in shine done subtly.

Reese Witherspoon in royal white, bare shoulders.

Charlize theron wearing two conflicting dresses. A Franken dress. I am not sure of the winner. But there’s free champagne inside, so whatever, tbh.

Black stripes on the pants and sleeves gain Barry Jenkins an evening prize for men.

Wesley Snipes in rich color and wing necks to attract your attention.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a lot of dress that shows a lot of body. E! viewers saw much more flesh than they thought after a scintillating discussion about the contents of his pantry.

If you can’t bear the ugly and beating reality of our new year’s war drum, it’s Dakota FanningPrincess dress for you.

Ferocious dress, fierce look. Do not enter Gillian andersonTonight.

Nina Parker highlighting the many powers of gold.

Beanie feldstein in a beautiful navy dress, and one of the most spiritual and impressive performers of the Globes.

Kate McKinnon knows a good black pantsuit to order an audience. Rudy, take note.

All awards, comedy and fashion and others, please, for The Farewell’s Zhao Shuzhen. Beautiful red dress is a highlight of the Globes red carpet.

Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-ho of Parasite a] looks fabulous and b] provides proof of their life to this parasitic spectator still shaken.

Priyanka Chopra T Nick Jonas are so pretty and so sweet, it’s a bit too much for 7:30 in the evening.

Jennifer Aniston in a simple black dress; the mark of true celebrity is not to have to try. And tonight is an evening with friends …

Fleabag creator / versatile excellence supplier Phoebe Waller-Bridge cradles a pantsuit.

Scarlett Johansson in a winning red? Tbc.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a beautiful dress and a rare touch of color on a conservative carpet.

thank you, Winnie harlow, to dress the devil.

And our queen Olivia Colman wore red.

He’s there. You saw his character on the roof in Once upon a time in Hollywood, right? Tonight he’s a tuxedo Brad Pitt make supreme Brad Pitt.

Could we all be Kathy Bates. Here’s how to make the red carpet.

Yes, Eddie Murphy, you don’t have to wear a shirt or tie!

Nicholas Braun makes us foggy. That’s why cousin Greg makes us foggy! He’s such a cousin Greg!

love Bel Powleyastonishing curiosity; a brilliant liberator from the sea of ​​black and sober conventions.

Hot Priest Andrew Scott luckily on the brand.

thank you, Kaitlyn Dever, for joining forces with Bel Powley and playing disguises for the evening!

Sofía Carson in a fairy tale told with mischief and attitude.

Zoë Kravitz: well identified.

Jodie comer wins the red carpet, because Villanelle would win the red carpet, in particular by mixing green and yellow in a work of clothing sculpture.

Wowwww, this silver dress on Lucy Boynton is magnificent and disturbing at the same time.

Kerry washington a tailor-made and severe shine.

Big Old-fashioned glamor, delivered devastatingly by Shailene Woodley.

Cate blanchett: I have no idea what’s going on here, and I like the confusion.

.