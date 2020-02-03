Jennifer Lopez invited her daughter to the podium in the Super Bowl to make an important political statement

Just when we thought we couldn’t love J-Lo anymore

A special guest accompanied Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on Sunday’s Super Bowl rest day in Miami to make an important political statement.

Jennifer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, whom she shares with former husband and fellow musician Marc Anthony, joined her mother in a powerful 1999 duet, “Let’s Get Loud,” which shows that music is in the blood.

It is not the first time that talented Emme performed with her mother, but it was definitely the most monumental: when she came to a solo performance of “Born in the USA” for the 65,000-capacity location.

In what was undoubtedly a sharp criticism of Donald Trump’s intolerant attitude toward immigrants, Emme, whose nickname is Lulu, proclaimed the Bruce Springsteen hit, while her mother spread a cape to reveal the American flag, which then became revealed to have the Puerto Rican flag on the back.

Both J-Lo and Marc Anthony were born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. A source had previously told page six that Emme’s achievements would stand as a “symbol of the American dream.”

Earlier in the week, Shakira and J-Lo appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the Sunday celebration of America’s diversity, with Shakira explaining: gone, a party that integrates cultures and diversity. “

“I am really honored to represent so many people there. Women, Latinas and people of all ages, “the Colombian singer continued. “I think that J-Lo and I are redefining paradigms about age, race and background. It doesn’t really matter where you come from, how old you are … it’s what you have to say. And we are here, and we have many things to say. “

With great female role models such as this one, we would like to see what Emme does next.