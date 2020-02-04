Jennifer Lopez debuts $ 30K diamond nameplate earrings at afterparty Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez is obsessed with glitter and glamor, not to mention her own nickname.

The “Get Right” singer, 50, is famous for both her enchanted bottles of water and her love of earrings. Now she has the best of both worlds: a pair of diamond-covered name plates.

The custom earrings from Lana Jewelry, which Lopez wore after the performance during the Sunday night Super Bowl show, offer no less than 10 carat diamonds and are worth more than $ 30,000.

“She is J.Lo to the world, but Jen has been my muse for more than 10 years. When I found out she was doing the Super Bowl rest, I knew we had to go big,” said designer Lana Bramlette. to Page Six Style. “I could immediately imagine what I wanted to design for her – we both love a bold, in-your-face hoop. And this monumental event called for large diamonds to be added to the mix.”

It took Bramlette a month to make the epic pair from start to finish.

“My hoops are my signature, but I’m just as famous for personalization. I recently designed an iconic pair of gold J.Lo nameplate hoops that she likes to wear, and Jen’s Super Bowl hoops are like the fantasy version of that look, with 10 carats diamonds that light up her famous nickname in a bold, braided gold hoop, “Bramlette said.” It’s sophisticated street style at the most epic level to shine as brightly as Jen. “

In true J.Lo form, the earrings were only part of the sparkling look of the star; she combined the earrings with $ 4,000 intoxicated Balmain jeans, a flesh-colored sparkling tank, crystal-studded clutch and pointy Christian Louboutin heels ($ 995).

Even her manicure by Tom Bachik sparkled with Swarovski crystal in all shapes and sizes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shine after her resting performance from Super Bowl.BACKGRID

.