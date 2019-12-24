Jennifer Lopez compares playing the Super Bowl to winning an Oscar

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in about a month and has some pointers on what the show could look like. This weekend she was on CBS This Morning and she talked a little more about the big show.

Lopez compared the performance to winning an Oscar and said:

"It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. They get this big production. You can't do that on tour. You know, everything is budget-conscious. And you you can do that. It's a different experience. And I think it's like a fantasy for all musicians to be able to play the Super Bowl and have these 12 minutes of an amazing show. […] It just has something exciting. "

She also spoke about her enthusiasm for performing with Shakira and said, "We are both Latin American artists, we bring this taste. It's exciting and a new thing that no other Super Bowl has had."

Lopez previously said to Jimmy Fallon about the performance: “They have 29 minutes for the whole half, the half is exactly 29 minutes, so they have to set up the stage, we play and then we go down the stage. So you have somewhere between 12 and 14 minutes and we'll probably split that up and hopefully have some great guests. "

