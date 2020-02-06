Jennifer Lopez and 19 other celebrities Parents have a family beach day with their children

When it comes to celebrities, we often forget that at the end of the day they are just normal people – a bit like the rest of us. So today, to remind us, we thought we would watch an activity we all did – go to the beach with our family!

Yup, the rich and famous love does it just as well as we do, and although they may have all the money in the world, their beach experience is still not that different from ours. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who let their daughter explore the sand to David Beckham who records the exciting experiences his son has in the water – famous parents on the beach behave almost like we mortals!

Okay, now they are there – Jennifer Lopez and 19 other famous parents have a family beach day with their children!

20 Let’s start with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who let their daughter discover

Via: gotceleb.com

To kick off our list, we decided to go with Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. As you can see in the photo above, the two actors let their daughter explore the sand and based on Ryan’s smile – he certainly had a lot of fun that day!

19 Here is Matthew McConaughey having fun in the sun

Via: pinterest.com

The next one on our list is another Hollywood star – this time we’re talking about Matthew McConaughey. The actor was seen on the beach with his children and it seems like they all enjoyed spending the warm day at the beach!

18 and Beyoncé and Jay-Z take pictures of their daughter

Via: justjared.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are another celebrity couple who love to travel with their children. As expected, the two always end up in tropical and luxurious destinations and in the photo above you can enjoy some family time on the beach with their daughter Blue Ivy!

17 Angelina Jolie took her family to the beach on a windy day

Via: celebsfirst.com

Angelina Jolie is yet another famous face that is often seen on the beach with her family. In the photo above you can see that Angie is taking some of her children to the beach on a very windy day – but that certainly doesn’t stop her from having some fun at the water!

16 and Kim Kardashian posed with all four of her children

Via: instagram.com

Although some of the photos on our list were made by paparazzi, others – such as those of Kim Kardashian above – are shared by the stars on their social media. As you can see, the reality TV star posted this cute picture of her and all four of her rocking matching kids watching the beach!

15 Jessica Alba looked Boho-Chic at the beach

Via: pinterest.com

How cute is this photo of Hollywood star Jessica Alba enjoying a nice beach day with her daughters Haven and Honor? The actress has certainly always had a way of serving us boho-chic fashion looks – and motherhood has certainly not changed that!

14 Reese Witherspoon has made this cute family selfie

Via: instagram.com

Another Hollywood star that has entered our list is Reese Witherspoon. The actress shared this cute selfie of her and her kids on the beach, and frankly – we can’t ignore how much her daughter looks like her!

13 And Alessandra Ambrosio prepared a bonfire

Via: celebsfirst.com

The next on our list is supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio who was seen while he was preparing a bonfire on the beach while her son was patiently watching. The model knows for sure that going to the beach is a great way to spend an afternoon!

12 Scott Disick went to the beach with his children and his girlfriend

Via: thesun.co.uk

While everyone who saw the first few seasons of Keeping Up The The Kardashians doubted that Scott Disick was a good father – it seems like the reality TV star has managed to change his life. On the photo above you can see him with his children and girlfriend Sofia Richie during a nice day on the beach of Malibu!

11 And Jennifer Lopez showed off her amazing figure

Via: zimbio.com

Although we all know that singer Jennifer Lopez has always had a great figure, we absolutely can’t get over it – especially when we see pictures of the star in a bikini. In the photo above you see Jennifer playing with her son on the beach – something she clearly likes to do!

10 Chrissy Teigen hugs her offspring

Via: eonline.com

How cute is this photo of model Chrissy Teigen with her daughter Luna and son Miles? We assume the photo was taken by her husband, singer John Legend during one of their luxurious journeys to a warm and tropical destination!

9 Jenna Dewan posed with her daughter

Via: instagram.com

Let’s move on to actress Jenna Dewan who shared this cute photo of herself and her daughter on the beach on the beach. Seeing famous mothers and their adorable daughters spending some quality time together on the beach definitely warms our hearts!

8 And Hugh Jackman taught his son some fun water activities

Via: justjared.com

Although we love mother-daughter duos, we cannot deny that the fathers and their sons are something that we certainly like! The photo above shows Hollywood star Hugh Jackman teaching his son some fun water activities – and the photo certainly made our day!

7 Mariah Carey put them in a boat

Via: closerweekly.com

The next on our list is singer Mariah Carey who was seen to take her children on a fun boat trip on the beach. As you can see, the diva has dressed appropriately in a wet suit – but she still has her fashionable sunglasses on!

6 Khloe Kardashian saw her daughter play

Via: eonline.com

Another famous Kardashian that has come on our list is Kim’s younger sister Khloe. In the photo above you see the reality TV star posing while she sees her cute daughter playing in the sand with buckets and spades!

5 And Mark Wahlberg had a lot of fun

Via: pinterest.com

How cute is this photo of Mark Wahlberg playing in the water with his daughter and son? As you can see from the smiles on their faces, they definitely have a great time on the beach with their famous father!

4 David Beckham took photos of his son

Via: popsugar.com

Speaking of great and famous fathers, here is another – former professional footballer David Beckham. As you can see, David is all about the moment and that’s why he takes pictures of his son trying to surf!

3 Jada Pinkett-Smith gave her daughter a high-fived

Via: pinterest.com

Let’s continue with Hollywood star Jada Pinkett-Smith who was seen showing off her rock-hard abdominal muscles on the beach with her daughter Willow. Honestly, we love both of these ladies and it certainly makes us happy how much love they have for each other!

2 Olivia Wilde splashed around

Via: radaronline.com

Another actress who was seen on the beach with her children is Hollywood star Olivia Wilde. As you can see, she enjoyed splashing around the water – something that everyone likes to do, no matter how old they are!

1 And finally Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a relaxing walk

Via: popsugar.com

To complete our list, we decided to go with this photo of singer Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel during a relaxing walk on the beach with their sun. We absolutely love to see celebrities wind up on the beach with their families!